High-Stakes Geneva Talks: The Quest for Ukraine Peace

Officials from Europe, the United States, and Ukraine assembled in Geneva on Sunday to deliberate on the U.S. draft plan aimed at concluding the Ukraine war. Kyiv and its allies have expressed serious concerns regarding perceived concessions to Russia.

The proposal set forth by U.S. President Donald Trump demands Ukraine to cede territory and limit its military, creating apprehension among Ukrainians who see this as capitulating after four years of conflict. Confusion persists over the plan's origin, with European allies claiming exclusion from its development.

High-ranking U.S. officials, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, arrived in Geneva to negotiate with Ukrainian counterparts. European, Canadian, and additional Western leaders aim to adjust the proposed plan to ensure a beneficial arrangement for Ukraine.

