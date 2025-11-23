High-Stakes Geneva Talks: The Quest for Ukraine Peace
Global officials convened in Geneva to address Washington's draft plan aiming to resolve the Ukraine war. The proposal requires Ukraine to concede territory and alter military ambitions, sparking concerns. European allies, allegedly uninformed, participate in discussions to refine the U.S. plan and negotiate a more favorable outcome for Kyiv.
Officials from Europe, the United States, and Ukraine assembled in Geneva on Sunday to deliberate on the U.S. draft plan aimed at concluding the Ukraine war. Kyiv and its allies have expressed serious concerns regarding perceived concessions to Russia.
The proposal set forth by U.S. President Donald Trump demands Ukraine to cede territory and limit its military, creating apprehension among Ukrainians who see this as capitulating after four years of conflict. Confusion persists over the plan's origin, with European allies claiming exclusion from its development.
High-ranking U.S. officials, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, arrived in Geneva to negotiate with Ukrainian counterparts. European, Canadian, and additional Western leaders aim to adjust the proposed plan to ensure a beneficial arrangement for Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Zelenskiy meets US military officials, says they will work on peace plan
UPDATE 1-EU's von der Leyen to reach out to Zelenskiy on Ukraine peace plan
EU leaders and von der Leyen to discuss Ukraine peace plan with Zelenskiy in G20 summit
WRAPUP 4-Ukraine's Zelenskiy receives US plan, will speak with Trump
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian attack killed nine, damaged infrastructure