IBSA Troika Calls for Urgent UN Security Council Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underscored the pressing necessity for reforming the United Nations Security Council, declaring it an essential move during the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) leaders summit.

In a speech that resonated with urgency, Modi highlighted the pivotal role IBSA can play in presenting a united front amidst a fragmented global landscape. He proposed establishing a Digital Innovation Alliance and strengthening security cooperation among the three nations.

Addressing the troika, which includes South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Modi extended an invitation to India's upcoming AI Impact Summit and emphasized cooperation in areas such as green energy, traditional medicines, and health security.

