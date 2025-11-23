Left Menu

IBSA Troika Calls for Urgent UN Security Council Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the urgent need to reform the UN Security Council, suggesting that the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) grouping push for changes in global governance. Modi highlighted IBSA's role in promoting human-centric development, security cooperation, and technology sharing among its members during the IBSA leaders summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underscored the pressing necessity for reforming the United Nations Security Council, declaring it an essential move during the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) leaders summit.

In a speech that resonated with urgency, Modi highlighted the pivotal role IBSA can play in presenting a united front amidst a fragmented global landscape. He proposed establishing a Digital Innovation Alliance and strengthening security cooperation among the three nations.

Addressing the troika, which includes South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Modi extended an invitation to India's upcoming AI Impact Summit and emphasized cooperation in areas such as green energy, traditional medicines, and health security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

