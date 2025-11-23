Karnataka's Leadership Dilemma: Siddaramaiah vs. Shivakumar in Power Struggle

Speculation surrounding a change in leadership in Karnataka has gripped the political landscape, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressing the media on Sunday, emphasizing the role of the party high command in any decision-making. This follows a significant meeting with current CM Siddaramaiah.

Amid rising tensions within the ruling party, concerns over a possible leadership reshuffle have surfaced, particularly after the party completed half of its five-year tenure. Both Siddaramaiah and his deputy, Shivakumar, remain central figures in this unfolding power play.

While Siddaramaiah dismisses the leadership change buzz as mere speculation, insiders suggest that a cabinet reshuffle could affirm his continuation in office, much to Shivakumar's chagrin. Party unity remains crucial as discussions about local body polls and future strategies continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)