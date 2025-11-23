Left Menu

A Historic First: South Africa's Debut Hosts the G20 Summit in Africa

South Africa, under President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership, hosts the first G20 Summit in Africa, drawing inspiration from India's past hosting experience. The summit, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks the African Union's inclusion in the G20. Ramaphosa humorously acknowledges the challenges faced in organizing such a significant event.

  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a light-hearted exchange, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa humorously remarked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the challenges of hosting the G20 Summit, quipping that South Africa might have fled if forewarned of the complexities involved.

This year's summit marks a historic first, as South Africa becomes the first African nation to host the prestigious event, drawing on the experience of India, which hosted the 18th G20 in Bharat Mandapam in 2023. Ramaphosa expressed gratitude to India for its support during this international endeavor.

The event also welcomed the African Union as a new G20 member under India's presidency, symbolizing a year of significant international collaboration among leaders from across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

