Tensions Escalate: China-Japan Diplomatic Row Over Taiwan

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized Japan's leader for comments related to Taiwan, stirring a diplomatic crisis. The row has impacted trade and cultural ties. China views Taiwan as its territory, rejecting Japan's stance. Japan maintains its commitment to peace while emphasizing dialogue with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking diplomatic exchange, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi lambasted Japan's leader for what he termed an "alarming" signal about Taiwan. This development has further strained relations between China and Japan, which have already been tense for over two weeks.

Wang accused Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of preparing for military intervention in Taiwan, following her parliamentary comments on November 7. She indicated that a potential Chinese assault on Taiwan might provoke a military response from Japan. The escalating crisis between the two nations, the most severe in years, has begun affecting trade and cultural interactions.

Beijing reiterated its stance to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, vowing its defense against Japan's actions. Despite the brewing tensions, Japan's Foreign Ministry dismissed China's claims while emphasizing its unchanged commitment to peace and openness to dialogue. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry also condemned China's recent U.N. letter, denouncing it as a distortion of history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

