Record Nominations Filed for Kerala Local Body Elections

Over 1.55 lakh nominations were approved for the upcoming Kerala local body elections, with significant female participation. The elections will be held in two phases across multiple districts, covering grama panchayats to corporations. The results will be counted on December 13, following a thorough nomination scrutiny process.

The State Election Commission has confirmed that 1.55 lakh nominations were approved for the local body elections in Kerala, as announced on Sunday.

After scrutinizing the nominations, it was revealed that 82,020 of the total were filed by women, of which 72,524 were approved. Additionally, three nominations from a transgender candidate were accepted. The rejection count includes 2,479 nominations: 1,354 from women and 1,125 from men.

With scrutiny completed, the approved candidate count stands at 1,07,211, which includes 56,501 women, 50,709 men, and one transgender person. Differences between the number of approved nominations and candidates are attributed to multiple nominations filed by individuals. Elections are slated to occur in two phases, on December 9 and 11, across several districts, with results expected on December 13.

