Chahal Sidelined by Illness as Kishan Leads Jharkhand to Victory

Senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final due to dengue and chikungunya. Despite his absence, Jharkhand, driven by Ishan Kishan's spectacular performance, defeated Haryana, claiming their maiden title. Kishan's explosive century helped Jharkhand to a commanding win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:45 IST
Senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal revealed on Thursday that dengue and chikungunya have sidelined him from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, a match between Haryana and Jharkhand. Without Chahal's expertise, Haryana faltered with the ball, culminating in a 69-run loss to a remarkable Jharkhand side led by Ishan Kishan.

Chahal expressed his disappointment and support for Haryana ahead of the final despite his health concerns. 'Wishing my team Haryana all the very best for the SMAT finals,' he tweeted, referencing his forced absence due to illness and the doctor's orders for him to prioritize recovery.

Ishan Kishan emerged as the star of the match, making a robust case for a T20I recall. His dynamic innings, including a massive 10 sixes, propelled Jharkhand to an impressive 262 for 3. Anukul Roy's early wickets curtailed Haryana's advancement, leading to their dismissal at 193 despite Yashvardhan Dalal's fighting half-century.

