Progress on U.S. Plan to End Ukraine War: Rubio
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported significant progress in discussions about a draft U.S. plan to end the war in Ukraine after meeting with a Ukrainian delegation in Geneva. Rubio acclaimed the meeting as the most productive since his tenure began in January, with talks set to continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:31 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced substantial progress in negotiations over a draft U.S. plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict during talks with a Ukrainian delegation in Geneva on Sunday.
Rubio described the talks as the most productive since assuming office, emphasizing the significance of the meeting.
Discussions in Geneva are ongoing, aiming to foster peace and stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement