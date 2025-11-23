High-Stakes Election in Coup-Prone Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau, a nation renowned for its political turbulence, headed to the polls on Sunday. Current President Umaro Sissoco Embalo is aiming for re-election, facing strong competition from Fernando Dias, who is backed by the historic party that once fought for the nation's independence.

Despite a ban on the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde from fielding candidates, the electoral race remains tight. Analysts suggest the contest may lead to a runoff if no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote. Embalo, showing confidence, urged citizens to vote in large numbers.

The elections unfold amid a backdrop of socio-political challenges, including a thriving cocaine trade. Embalo denies government involvement, while Dias accuses him of using presidential power to manipulate state institutions. With nearly half of the population registered to vote, the results are pivotal for the future of this West African nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)