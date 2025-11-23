Ukraine's Gratitude for Global Support

In a recent statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed heartfelt gratitude to the United States and notably to President Donald Trump, acknowledging the vital military aid, such as Javelin missiles, that helps protect Ukrainian lives. Zelenskiy's remarks came in response to Trump's comments about perceived lack of appreciation from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader also extended his thanks to European allies and international groupings like the G7 and G20, underscoring the critical need for ongoing support. He emphasized the meticulous diplomatic efforts required to maintain this assistance, as Ukraine navigates the challenging path to lasting peace.

Zelenskiy reiterated the importance of strategic planning in peace negotiations, highlighting that every move is aimed at not only ending the current conflict but also avoiding future wars. His comments reflect Ukraine's commitment to international cooperation in its quest for stability.

