Ukraine's Gratitude for Global Support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude to the U.S., particularly President Trump, for assistance that helps save Ukrainian lives. He also thanked European nations, the G7, and G20 for their support, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration towards achieving peace and preventing future conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed heartfelt gratitude to the United States and notably to President Donald Trump, acknowledging the vital military aid, such as Javelin missiles, that helps protect Ukrainian lives. Zelenskiy's remarks came in response to Trump's comments about perceived lack of appreciation from Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader also extended his thanks to European allies and international groupings like the G7 and G20, underscoring the critical need for ongoing support. He emphasized the meticulous diplomatic efforts required to maintain this assistance, as Ukraine navigates the challenging path to lasting peace.

Zelenskiy reiterated the importance of strategic planning in peace negotiations, highlighting that every move is aimed at not only ending the current conflict but also avoiding future wars. His comments reflect Ukraine's commitment to international cooperation in its quest for stability.

