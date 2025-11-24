Ayodhya Awaits: Modi to Hoist Saffron Flag at Shri Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to pay a significant visit to Ayodhya's Shri Ram Temple, where he will hoist the saffron flag, a gesture expected to draw considerable domestic and international attention. This visit marks a pivotal moment in the history of the temple's ongoing construction, especially as calls for resettlement and compensation ring from the local community.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad has voiced hopes that this important occasion will see the Prime Minister addressing grievances from displaced residents of Ayodhya. The land acquisition for the Ram Temple has left many without homes and livelihoods, a situation Prasad insists must be rectified with prompt compensation for affected farmers and employment opportunities for the educated unemployed.

Tensions simmer as Prasad expresses dissatisfaction over exclusion from the ceremony invites, despite his roots and representation in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, preparations intensify, with 100 tons of flowers decorating the city for the event. The flag to be hoisted features symbols of deep cultural significance, including the Om, the Sun, and the Kovidara tree, celebrating ancient legacies and hopes for a harmonious future.