Gambia Hosts Cameroonian Opposition Leader Amid Election Dispute

Gambia has announced it is temporarily hosting Cameroonian opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary for humanitarian reasons following a disputed presidential election in Cameroon. The election declared 92-year-old Paul Biya as the winner, prompting deadly protests.

Tchiroma had proclaimed himself the victor prior to the announcement of official results, leading to unrest when Biya, in power since 1982, was confirmed for an eighth term. Reports indicate Cameroon's security forces killed 48 civilians while quelling the protests.

Gambia's information ministry emphasized their actions are based on African solidarity and aim to safeguard Tchiroma during ongoing efforts to ease post-electoral tensions. They are collaborating with regional partners to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)