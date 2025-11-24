Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Challenges Imaginary Narratives on Bastar

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has taken a firm stance against slogans praising slain Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, allegedly raised during a protest in Delhi. According to Sharma, such narratives mislead the public about the Bastar region's struggles, deeply affected by Naxalism.

The Naxalite commander, Hidma, from Puvarti village in Sukma district, was killed in an Andhra Pradesh encounter on November 18. The Chhattisgarh police hailed this as a critical moment against insurgency in Dandakaranya.

During a demonstration at India Gate, focused on air pollution, slogans lauding Hidma were reportedly raised. Sharma, who also oversees the Home portfolio, criticized protesters for being uninformed about Bastar's reality and highlighted ongoing efforts to develop the area.

