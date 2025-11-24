Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Challenges Imaginary Narratives on Bastar

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma criticizes slogans supporting slain Maoist leader Madvi Hidma during a Delhi protest. Sharma emphasizes the negative impact of Naxalism on Bastar's development and invites individuals to witness the region's reality. He underscores the importance of democracy over authoritarian systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:21 IST
Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Challenges Imaginary Narratives on Bastar
Vijay Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has taken a firm stance against slogans praising slain Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, allegedly raised during a protest in Delhi. According to Sharma, such narratives mislead the public about the Bastar region's struggles, deeply affected by Naxalism.

The Naxalite commander, Hidma, from Puvarti village in Sukma district, was killed in an Andhra Pradesh encounter on November 18. The Chhattisgarh police hailed this as a critical moment against insurgency in Dandakaranya.

During a demonstration at India Gate, focused on air pollution, slogans lauding Hidma were reportedly raised. Sharma, who also oversees the Home portfolio, criticized protesters for being uninformed about Bastar's reality and highlighted ongoing efforts to develop the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NSE and J&K Join Forces: A New Dawn for Local Enterprises

NSE and J&K Join Forces: A New Dawn for Local Enterprises

 India
2
Mega-Cap Stocks Lead Market Rally Amid Rate Cut Speculation

Mega-Cap Stocks Lead Market Rally Amid Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
3
Milestones, Partnerships, and Global Gatherings: A Day of Announcements

Milestones, Partnerships, and Global Gatherings: A Day of Announcements

 India
4
Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Opposition Criticizes Government's Neglect of Farmers

Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Opposition Criticizes Government's Neglect o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025