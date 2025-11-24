Family Feud in the Philippine Political Arena: A Presidential Sibling's Accusations

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. chose not to engage with claims from his sister, Sen. Imee Marcos, alleging his long-term drug addiction and its impact on his governance. This dramatic family conflict highlights tensions within the country's political landscape.

Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro called the senator's accusations a 'web of lies,' suggesting they aim to divert attention from a corruption investigation that could involve Imee's Senate allies. Despite these allegations, aides confirmed that Marcos Jr. had tested negative for narcotics.

Amid the growing drama, Marcos Jr. refused to publicly discuss his sister's accusations, citing the impropriety of airing family conflicts. This incident marks the latest chapter in the storied political legacy of the Marcos family, emphasizing the intricate ties between politics and familial relationships in the Philippines.

(With inputs from agencies.)