BJP Calls for Apology Over Deputy CM's 'Dead Language' Remark on Sanskrit
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a public apology from Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for reportedly calling Sanskrit a 'dead language.' BJP spokesperson A N S Prasad criticized the remarks as derogatory and harmful to India's heritage, urging Stalin to focus on governance instead of language politics.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded an immediate apology from Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, following reports of him describing Sanskrit as a "dead language." The BJP accused Stalin of making derogatory remarks that undermine India's civilisational heritage, sparking controversy during a recent book release event on November 21.
In a firm statement, BJP spokesperson A N S Prasad criticized Stalin's comments, urging him to refrain from engaging in language and religious politics. Prasad emphasized the importance of upholding dignity and respect in public discourse, highlighting that Sanskrit remains a vibrant and integral part of India's culture and religious practices.
Prasad also refuted claims of language imposition, asserting that the Union Government aims to preserve all classical languages, including Tamil and Sanskrit. Highlighting constitutional provisions, he called on Stalin to consider the impact of his words on Tamil Nadu's youth, urging them to embrace pride in their language without hostility towards others.
