Operation Sindoor: India's Stand on Righteous Warfare

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted India's commitment to protecting righteous ideals through Operation Sindoor at the 10th International Gita Conference in Kurukshetra.

Singh stressed that India's actions are guided by Lord Krishna's teachings, emphasizing a warfare philosophy based on Dharma, not ambition.

The minister underscored India's firm response to the Pahalgam terror incident, showcasing the nation's resolve against terrorism and its ability to defend peace.

