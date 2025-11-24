Operation Sindoor: India's Stand on Righteous Warfare
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized that Operation Sindoor was guided by Lord Krishna's teachings on righteous warfare. Addressing the 10th International Gita Conference, Singh reflected on India's response to terrorism, highlighting its strength and resolve in maintaining peace and protecting 'dharma' on the battlefield.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted India's commitment to protecting righteous ideals through Operation Sindoor at the 10th International Gita Conference in Kurukshetra.
Singh stressed that India's actions are guided by Lord Krishna's teachings, emphasizing a warfare philosophy based on Dharma, not ambition.
The minister underscored India's firm response to the Pahalgam terror incident, showcasing the nation's resolve against terrorism and its ability to defend peace.
