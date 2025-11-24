Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Stand on Righteous Warfare

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized that Operation Sindoor was guided by Lord Krishna's teachings on righteous warfare. Addressing the 10th International Gita Conference, Singh reflected on India's response to terrorism, highlighting its strength and resolve in maintaining peace and protecting 'dharma' on the battlefield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:34 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Stand on Righteous Warfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted India's commitment to protecting righteous ideals through Operation Sindoor at the 10th International Gita Conference in Kurukshetra.

Singh stressed that India's actions are guided by Lord Krishna's teachings, emphasizing a warfare philosophy based on Dharma, not ambition.

The minister underscored India's firm response to the Pahalgam terror incident, showcasing the nation's resolve against terrorism and its ability to defend peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mega-Cap Stocks Lead Market Rally Amid Rate Cut Speculation

Mega-Cap Stocks Lead Market Rally Amid Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
2
Milestones, Partnerships, and Global Gatherings: A Day of Announcements

Milestones, Partnerships, and Global Gatherings: A Day of Announcements

 India
3
Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Opposition Criticizes Government's Neglect of Farmers

Political Turmoil in Karnataka: Opposition Criticizes Government's Neglect o...

 India
4
Sword Attack Leaves Young Caterer Injured in Moodbidri

Sword Attack Leaves Young Caterer Injured in Moodbidri

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025