Reggae Icon Jimmy Cliff Passes Away at 81

Jimmy Cliff, a pioneer of reggae, ska, and rocksteady music, has died at 81. Known for popularizing these genres alongside Bob Marley, Cliff's death was announced by his wife, Latifa Chambers, stating the cause was a seizure followed by pneumonia.

Updated: 24-11-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:29 IST
Jimmy Cliff, a legendary figure in reggae music, has died at the age of 81. Cliff, who along with Bob Marley became instrumental in popularizing reggae, ska, and rocksteady music, passed away as reported by his wife Latifa Chambers.

The cause of death was attributed to a seizure, followed by pneumonia, bringing an end to his illustrious six-decade career that left a significant mark on the music industry.

Fans and musicians around the world mourn the loss of the influential Jamaican artist and remember his contributions to music and culture.

