Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Yad Vashem Tweet

Poland summoned the Israeli ambassador over a Yad Vashem tweet suggesting Poland pioneered forcing Jews to wear badges. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski protested, highlighting that Poland was under German occupation during the event.

  • Country:
  • Poland

Diplomatic strains surfaced as Poland summoned the Israeli ambassador concerning a tweet by the Holocaust memorial institution Yad Vashem. In the communication on platform X, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski expressed discontent.

Sikorski objected to Yad Vashem's claim that Poland was the first country to mandate Jews wear distinguishing badges, insisting the post should clarify that this occurred under German occupation.

The incident underscores ongoing sensitivity and historical complexities, with Poland emphasizing the need for precise wartime narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

