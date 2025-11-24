Left Menu

BJP's Bold Claim: A 'Congress-Mukt' Karnataka

BJP leader R Ashoka claims a Congress-free Karnataka is beneficial, predicting a mandate similar to Bihar's for NDA. Allegations of 'horse-trading' within Congress surface, with MLAs allegedly being offered incentives. BJP aims for a strong election alliance with JD(S) and anticipates a significant win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:29 IST
BJP's Bold Claim: A 'Congress-Mukt' Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader R Ashoka has stirred the political landscape by suggesting that a 'Congress-mukt Karnataka' would benefit the state. He voiced confidence in the NDA securing a mandate akin to that in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh during the next elections.

Addressing reporters, Ashoka accused the Congress of internal 'horse-trading' amidst leadership speculations involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. He dismissed rumors of BJP MLAs being swayed to the Congress, emphasizing the ruling party's waning influence post-Bihar elections.

Adding fuel to the controversy, BJP's Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged monetary offers to Congress MLAs, amplifying political tensions. Ashoka asserted that BJP, in alliance with JD(S), aims to secure more than 170 seats in Karnataka's next election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

Canada and India Fast-Track Trade Talks Amid Global Political Shifts

 Canada
2
Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

Drones Loom Over Kyiv: Residential Building Struck Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
3
Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

Against the Odds: Finland's Happiness Amid Economic Turmoil

 Global
4
US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case gets tossed

US DOJ's misconduct complaint against judge in transgender military ban case...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025