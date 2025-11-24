BJP's Bold Claim: A 'Congress-Mukt' Karnataka
BJP leader R Ashoka claims a Congress-free Karnataka is beneficial, predicting a mandate similar to Bihar's for NDA. Allegations of 'horse-trading' within Congress surface, with MLAs allegedly being offered incentives. BJP aims for a strong election alliance with JD(S) and anticipates a significant win.
BJP leader R Ashoka has stirred the political landscape by suggesting that a 'Congress-mukt Karnataka' would benefit the state. He voiced confidence in the NDA securing a mandate akin to that in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh during the next elections.
Addressing reporters, Ashoka accused the Congress of internal 'horse-trading' amidst leadership speculations involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. He dismissed rumors of BJP MLAs being swayed to the Congress, emphasizing the ruling party's waning influence post-Bihar elections.
Adding fuel to the controversy, BJP's Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged monetary offers to Congress MLAs, amplifying political tensions. Ashoka asserted that BJP, in alliance with JD(S), aims to secure more than 170 seats in Karnataka's next election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
