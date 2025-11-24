Left Menu

Poland Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Holocaust Memorial Tweet

Poland summoned Israel's ambassador following a tweet by Yad Vashem implying that Polish authorities made Jews wear star badges during WWII. The post lacked clarity on Nazi German responsibility, prompting Poland's foreign minister to demand an amendment. More than three million Polish Jews were killed by Nazi forces during the Holocaust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:40 IST
Poland summoned Israel's ambassador after a tweet from Yad Vashem suggested Polish authorities were responsible for making Jews wear star badges. Poland's government emphasized it was Nazi German forces who enforced the badges during their occupation.

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski criticized the post for not explicitly stating that Poland was under German control. This led to an official summons of the Israeli ambassador.

Yad Vashem issued a clarification, asserting their commitment to portraying historical realities accurately. The Holocaust saw over three million Polish Jews killed by Nazis, highlighting the importance of precise historical representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

