Poland Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Holocaust Memorial Tweet

Poland summoned Israel's ambassador after a tweet from Yad Vashem suggested Polish authorities were responsible for making Jews wear star badges. Poland's government emphasized it was Nazi German forces who enforced the badges during their occupation.

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski criticized the post for not explicitly stating that Poland was under German control. This led to an official summons of the Israeli ambassador.

Yad Vashem issued a clarification, asserting their commitment to portraying historical realities accurately. The Holocaust saw over three million Polish Jews killed by Nazis, highlighting the importance of precise historical representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)