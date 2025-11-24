Strong Ties Despite Challenges: Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Dialogue

In a notable exchange, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a 'very good' phone call, discussing pressing issues such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the fentanyl trafficking crisis, and a new trade deal to benefit American farmers.

Trump emphasized the fruits of these diplomatic efforts, proclaiming the deal for farmers as a substantial achievement that promises to expand. The president expressed optimism about the robust state of U.S.-China relations, highlighting their cooperative potential.

Looking to the future, Trump revealed plans for a reciprocal exchange of visits with President Xi, reinforcing commitments to international engagement and dialogue between the two nations, seen as pivotal for global economic and geopolitical stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)