Guinea-Bissau Election Heats Up with Early Victory Claims

The political atmosphere in Guinea-Bissau intensifies as both presidential candidates, Fernando Dias and President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, declare victory ahead of official results, each alleging they secured over half of the vote. These premature declarations may ignite further tensions in the West African nation known for its political instability.

This election marks a historic moment as the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), which spearheaded the fight for independence, was excluded for the first time. PAIGC has thrown its support behind Dias, a move he believes secures his path to presidency.

Embalo's camp, however, insists on an outright win without the need for a runoff, urging opponents to wait for official confirmation. Analysts foresee a tight race, and voters eagerly anticipate the provisional results set for release by the national electoral commission on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)