Federal Judge Dismisses Charges in High-Profile Trump-Related Cases

A federal judge dismissed criminal charges against FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. The cases, linked to President Donald Trump, were thrown out due to the unlawful appointment of the prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan. The decision allows for potential re-indictment with a new prosecutor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 02:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has dropped criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey and current New York Attorney General Letitia James. The cases were initiated by a prosecutor appointed directly by ex-President Donald Trump, whose appointment was deemed unlawful.

Lindsey Halligan, Trump's former personal lawyer, took on the role of interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, overseeing the investigations without prior prosecutorial experience. Her appointment was challenged by both defendants for violating constitutional and federal legal provisions.

Judge Cameron McGowan Currie's ruling allows the Justice Department to refile the cases with a properly appointed prosecutor. This decision signifies a setback in efforts criticized as politically motivated, especially given the historical conflicts both Comey and James had with Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

