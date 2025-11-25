Federal Judge Dismisses Charges in High-Profile Trump-Related Cases

A federal judge has dropped criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey and current New York Attorney General Letitia James. The cases were initiated by a prosecutor appointed directly by ex-President Donald Trump, whose appointment was deemed unlawful.

Lindsey Halligan, Trump's former personal lawyer, took on the role of interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, overseeing the investigations without prior prosecutorial experience. Her appointment was challenged by both defendants for violating constitutional and federal legal provisions.

Judge Cameron McGowan Currie's ruling allows the Justice Department to refile the cases with a properly appointed prosecutor. This decision signifies a setback in efforts criticized as politically motivated, especially given the historical conflicts both Comey and James had with Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)