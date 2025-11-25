Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal

Brazil's Supreme Court has confirmed the detention of Jair Bolsonaro, following the former president's recent attempt to damage his ankle monitor. The court's decision points to an escape attempt as he faces a lengthy prison sentence for orchestrating a coup.

The 70-year-old Bolsonaro was apprehended in Brasilia and remains detained by the federal police. A panel of four justices, including Alexandre de Moraes, Flávio Dino, Cristiano Zanin, and Carmen Lúcia, voted unanimously for his preemptive arrest.

Bolsonaro attributes his actions to a medication-related breakdown, a claim reiterated by his doctors and attorneys. Despite this, the court documented a pattern of violations. The political atmosphere remains charged, with fewer demonstrators manifesting public support. Bolsonaro's legal team may submit further appeals, though a start to his prison term could be imminent.

