Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal

Brazil's Supreme Court has upheld the arrest of former President Jair Bolsonaro after he admitted to tampering with his ankle monitor, an action seen as an escape attempt. Bolsonaro is facing a 27-year prison sentence for a coup attempt. The decision adds tensions to Brazil's political climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 25-11-2025 05:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 05:11 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal
Bolsonaro
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's Supreme Court has confirmed the detention of Jair Bolsonaro, following the former president's recent attempt to damage his ankle monitor. The court's decision points to an escape attempt as he faces a lengthy prison sentence for orchestrating a coup.

The 70-year-old Bolsonaro was apprehended in Brasilia and remains detained by the federal police. A panel of four justices, including Alexandre de Moraes, Flávio Dino, Cristiano Zanin, and Carmen Lúcia, voted unanimously for his preemptive arrest.

Bolsonaro attributes his actions to a medication-related breakdown, a claim reiterated by his doctors and attorneys. Despite this, the court documented a pattern of violations. The political atmosphere remains charged, with fewer demonstrators manifesting public support. Bolsonaro's legal team may submit further appeals, though a start to his prison term could be imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Macron Calls for Balanced Ukraine Peace Plan

Macron Calls for Balanced Ukraine Peace Plan

 France
2
China's Shenzhou 22: Crucial Mission for Astronaut Return

China's Shenzhou 22: Crucial Mission for Astronaut Return

 China
3
India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

 Canada
4
Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025