Left Menu

Controversial Land Deal Sparks Political Turmoil in Maharashtra

Amadea Enterprises LLP, linked to the Deputy Chief Minister's son, seeks more time to respond to a notice demanding Rs 21 crore stamp duty for a controversial land deal. The case involves alleged irregularities as the land was government-owned. An inquiry has indicted several individuals but not Parth Pawar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-11-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 08:25 IST
Controversial Land Deal Sparks Political Turmoil in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Amadea Enterprises LLP, a company connected to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, has requested an extension to address a notice requiring Rs 21 crore in stamp duty for a contentious land transaction.

The firm, where Parth Pawar is the majority partner, made the request on Monday, the last day of the initial notice period, by sending a team of lawyers with an authority letter to the Inspector General of Registration's office.

The legal team filed an application asking for 15 more days for the firm and its partner, Digvijay Patil, to address the notice, which demanded Rs 21 crore in stamp duty.

The Rs 300-crore deal involving a 40-acre land parcel in Pune's Mundhwa area is under scrutiny as it was revealed the land is government-owned, and the firm was previously exempt from stamp duty.

Following a political uproar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar declared the deal would be canceled. An IGR office inquiry identified Patil, power of attorney holder Shital Tejwani, and sub-registrar Ravindra Taru for irregularities, though Parth Pawar was not named in the FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Macron Calls for Balanced Ukraine Peace Plan

Macron Calls for Balanced Ukraine Peace Plan

 France
2
China's Shenzhou 22: Crucial Mission for Astronaut Return

China's Shenzhou 22: Crucial Mission for Astronaut Return

 China
3
India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

 Canada
4
Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025