Controversial Land Deal Sparks Political Turmoil in Maharashtra

Amadea Enterprises LLP, a company connected to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, has requested an extension to address a notice requiring Rs 21 crore in stamp duty for a contentious land transaction.

The firm, where Parth Pawar is the majority partner, made the request on Monday, the last day of the initial notice period, by sending a team of lawyers with an authority letter to the Inspector General of Registration's office.

The legal team filed an application asking for 15 more days for the firm and its partner, Digvijay Patil, to address the notice, which demanded Rs 21 crore in stamp duty.

The Rs 300-crore deal involving a 40-acre land parcel in Pune's Mundhwa area is under scrutiny as it was revealed the land is government-owned, and the firm was previously exempt from stamp duty.

Following a political uproar, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar declared the deal would be canceled. An IGR office inquiry identified Patil, power of attorney holder Shital Tejwani, and sub-registrar Ravindra Taru for irregularities, though Parth Pawar was not named in the FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)