Assam Agitation Unveiled: The Mehta Commission's Revelations

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented the Mehta Commission's report on the 1983 election violence. Initiated by Mukti Jujaru Sanmilan and Assam Movement activists, this report scrutinizes the mass violence surrounding the state assembly elections. Notably, the Nellie massacre resulted in over 2,100 deaths during the Assam Agitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-11-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 13:40 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented the findings of the Mehta Commission regarding the widespread election violence of 1983.

The Justice T.U. Mehta Commission, an unofficial inquiry initiated by the Mukti Jujaru Sanmilan and Assam Movement protestors, examined the tumultuous episodes during the February 1983 assembly elections. The report highlights the infamous Nellie massacre where over 2,100 people lost their lives in a single night.

Despite the report's significance, Chief Minister Sarma laid it down without initiating any discussion, marking a poignant moment in the recounting of Assam's tumultuous past.

(With inputs from agencies.)

