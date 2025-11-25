Assam Agitation Unveiled: The Mehta Commission's Revelations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented the findings of the Mehta Commission regarding the widespread election violence of 1983.

The Justice T.U. Mehta Commission, an unofficial inquiry initiated by the Mukti Jujaru Sanmilan and Assam Movement protestors, examined the tumultuous episodes during the February 1983 assembly elections. The report highlights the infamous Nellie massacre where over 2,100 people lost their lives in a single night.

Despite the report's significance, Chief Minister Sarma laid it down without initiating any discussion, marking a poignant moment in the recounting of Assam's tumultuous past.

