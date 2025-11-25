Helicopter Chaos: Licence Lapse Disrupts CM Banerjee's Travel Plans

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's planned helicopter journey to Bongaon for a political rally was unexpectedly canceled on Tuesday. Officials discovered the aircraft assigned for her travel had an expired licence, causing the cancellation of the trip, according to a top bureaucrat.

Forced to alter her travel plans at the last minute, Banerjee opted for a road journey to Bongaon in North 24 Parganas district, approximately 104 km from Kolkata. A show-cause notice has been issued to the helicopter operator for the oversight.

Senior administration officials revealed that the helicopter, unused by Banerjee for several months, underwent a mandatory trial flight just a day before the event. However, the expired licence was not detected during the checks, raising questions about the verification process. A comprehensive inquiry is now underway to understand how such negligence occurred and why it wasn't reported earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)