Controversy Surrounds Nigel Farage Over Alleged Past Remarks

Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party, denies allegations of racism and antisemitic remarks during his school days, as reported by the Guardian. He maintains he never intended harm and refuses to apologize. Prime Minister Keir Starmer finds the allegations disturbing and demands accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 17:25 IST
Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's Reform UK party, has denied allegations of making antisemitic remarks during his school days following a report by the Guardian. Despite accusations of past racism, Farage insists he never intentionally hurt anyone with his comments.

The Guardian article cites former classmates who claim Farage made offensive remarks, but the Reform UK leader maintains he did not engage in racially abusive behavior. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed concern over the allegations, calling them disturbing and urging Farage to address them.

The controversy intensified when Sarah Pochin, a party member, apologized for remarks deemed racially insensitive. Although Farage condemned her comments as ugly, he denied they were racist, resulting in Starmer labeling him as spineless.

