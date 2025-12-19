Ukraine and Poland Strengthen Defense Ties Amid Rising Tensions

Ukraine has expressed its willingness to help Poland develop anti-drone technology to strengthen security in the region. During his recent visit to Warsaw, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscored the importance of unity with his Polish counterpart, Karol Nawrocki.

Amid growing tensions in Poland due to increased hostility towards refugees and criticism from far-right parties, Zelenskiy offered Ukraine's expertise in drone defense to bolster bilateral relations. He extended an invitation to Nawrocki to explore Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Poland, as one of Ukraine's staunch allies since Russia's 2022 invasion, faces heightened security concerns, particularly after multiple drone incidents. Plans are underway for collaborative efforts, including training Polish troops by Ukrainian experts, to enhance their defensive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)