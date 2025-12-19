Harvard's Legal Triumph Against Trump Administration's Funding Cuts

The U.S. government is challenging a court decision that deemed President Donald Trump's administration's termination of approximately $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard University as unlawful.

The decision was made nearly 60 days after a U.S. District Judge in Boston favored Harvard, marking a substantial win for the university. The appeal will be reviewed by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Trump administration argued that Harvard fostered antisemitic and radical left ideologies while failing to address Jewish student harassment, which led to the cancellation of hundreds of research grants, sparking Harvard's legal retaliation.

