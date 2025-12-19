Left Menu

Harvard's Legal Triumph Against Trump Administration's Funding Cuts

The U.S. government has appealed a court ruling against the Trump administration canceling $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard University. The legal victory for Harvard could end the Trump administration's push to withhold funding over alleged campus antisemitism and 'radical left' ideologies.

19-12-2025
The U.S. government is challenging a court decision that deemed President Donald Trump's administration's termination of approximately $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard University as unlawful.

The decision was made nearly 60 days after a U.S. District Judge in Boston favored Harvard, marking a substantial win for the university. The appeal will be reviewed by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Trump administration argued that Harvard fostered antisemitic and radical left ideologies while failing to address Jewish student harassment, which led to the cancellation of hundreds of research grants, sparking Harvard's legal retaliation.

