Left Menu

Sino-American Soybean Trade: A Deal on Schedule

China is set to purchase 87.5 million metric tons of American soybeans over three and a half years, a move hailed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. President Trump has also emphasized the strength of U.S.-China relations after talks with Xi Jinping, with more summits planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:10 IST
Sino-American Soybean Trade: A Deal on Schedule
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant acquisition move, China will purchase 87.5 million metric tons of American soybeans over the next three and a half years, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. This agreement, described by Bessent as 'right on schedule,' highlights the complexities and interdependencies of U.S.-China trade relations.

The relationship between the United States and China remains pivotal yet competitive, said Bessent during a CNBC interview. President Donald Trump recently called the relationship 'extremely strong' following a conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. This dialogue follows a meeting in South Korea, where both leaders laid the groundwork for a possible trade agreement.

Looking ahead, President Trump and Xi Jinping are slated to meet up to four times next year, potentially bolstering bilateral relations further. These engagements may include the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China and the Group of 20 meeting in the United States, alongside state visits in both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

 Global
2
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025