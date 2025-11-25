Sino-American Soybean Trade: A Deal on Schedule

In a significant acquisition move, China will purchase 87.5 million metric tons of American soybeans over the next three and a half years, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. This agreement, described by Bessent as 'right on schedule,' highlights the complexities and interdependencies of U.S.-China trade relations.

The relationship between the United States and China remains pivotal yet competitive, said Bessent during a CNBC interview. President Donald Trump recently called the relationship 'extremely strong' following a conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. This dialogue follows a meeting in South Korea, where both leaders laid the groundwork for a possible trade agreement.

Looking ahead, President Trump and Xi Jinping are slated to meet up to four times next year, potentially bolstering bilateral relations further. These engagements may include the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China and the Group of 20 meeting in the United States, alongside state visits in both countries.

