CPN-UML Registers for Election Amidst Political Turmoil

The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), known as CPN-UML and led by the ousted Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, has officially registered for the upcoming March 5 general election despite challenging the polls' legitimacy.

On the same day, the CPN-UML filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the House of Representatives dissolution and calling for its reinstatement. The political party maintains that the current government, under Prime Minister Sushila Karki, lacks the authority to conduct the elections.

As registration concludes with 68 political parties entering the race, the government reassures voters of planned security measures. Minister for Information and Communication, Jagadish Kharel, emphasized that public confidence in the electoral process remains intact, even as parties at odds with the electoral timeline participate.

