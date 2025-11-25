Left Menu

CPN-UML Registers for Election Amidst Political Turmoil

The CPN-UML, led by former PM K P Sharma Oli, registered with Nepal's Election Commission to contest the March 5 election while opposing it and seeking parliament restoration. Meanwhile, the government assures public security for the election. 68 parties have registered to participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:31 IST
CPN-UML Registers for Election Amidst Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), known as CPN-UML and led by the ousted Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, has officially registered for the upcoming March 5 general election despite challenging the polls' legitimacy.

On the same day, the CPN-UML filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the House of Representatives dissolution and calling for its reinstatement. The political party maintains that the current government, under Prime Minister Sushila Karki, lacks the authority to conduct the elections.

As registration concludes with 68 political parties entering the race, the government reassures voters of planned security measures. Minister for Information and Communication, Jagadish Kharel, emphasized that public confidence in the electoral process remains intact, even as parties at odds with the electoral timeline participate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

 Global
2
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025