K P Sharma Oli Retains CPN-UML Chairmanship for Third Term

K P Sharma Oli secured his position as the chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) for the third term with two-thirds of the votes during the party's 11th general convention. Oli's win comes three months after being forced to resign as Prime Minister, amidst significant student-led protests.

In the pivotal election, Oli received 1,663 votes, decisively defeating rival Ishwor Pokharel, who garnered 584 votes. Notably, Pokharel had the support of former President Bidya Devi Bhandari. The convention, which started with a public meeting in Bhaktapur, concluded with electing not only Oli but also other key party figures.

Shankar Pokhare was elected General Secretary from Oli's panel, with Oli's backers claiming 17 out of 19 party office bearer positions. Following the election, Oli's supporters celebrated with an exuberant victory rally in Kathmandu's Bhrikutimandap, marking Oli's enduring influence within the party.

