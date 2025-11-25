Bridging Borders: Strengthening Ties at Suryakiran Military Exercise

The 19th edition of the India-Nepal military exercise, known as 'Suryakiran', kicked off on Tuesday in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh. The exercise seeks to bolster battalion-level coordination in jungle warfare and counter-terrorism missions within mountainous regions, as announced by the defence ministry.

The Indian side is represented by 334 personnel from the Assam Regiment, while Nepal contributes the same number from the Devi Datta Regiment. The joint drills will continue until December 8, focusing on sub-conventional operations as prescribed in Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate.

This year, the exercise integrates advanced technologies like Unmanned Aerial Systems and AI-driven tools to fine-tune military tactics. Emphasizing interoperability, the exercise also aims to mitigate life and property risk, reinforcing the UN's peacekeeping agenda. Overall, the event aims to boost defence cooperation and fortify bilateral relations between the neighboring countries.

