Left Menu

Bridging Borders: Strengthening Ties at Suryakiran Military Exercise

The 19th India-Nepal military exercise 'Suryakiran' has commenced in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, aiming to enhance battalion-level synergy. Involving 334 troops from each country, the exercise focuses on jungle warfare and counter-terrorism in mountainous terrains, incorporating cutting-edge technologies to improve tactics and cooperation. The session concludes on December 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:53 IST
Bridging Borders: Strengthening Ties at Suryakiran Military Exercise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 19th edition of the India-Nepal military exercise, known as 'Suryakiran', kicked off on Tuesday in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh. The exercise seeks to bolster battalion-level coordination in jungle warfare and counter-terrorism missions within mountainous regions, as announced by the defence ministry.

The Indian side is represented by 334 personnel from the Assam Regiment, while Nepal contributes the same number from the Devi Datta Regiment. The joint drills will continue until December 8, focusing on sub-conventional operations as prescribed in Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate.

This year, the exercise integrates advanced technologies like Unmanned Aerial Systems and AI-driven tools to fine-tune military tactics. Emphasizing interoperability, the exercise also aims to mitigate life and property risk, reinforcing the UN's peacekeeping agenda. Overall, the event aims to boost defence cooperation and fortify bilateral relations between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

EPA's Controversial Soot Limit Rollback Faces Criticism

 Global
2
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
4
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025