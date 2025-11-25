Lula's Lead: Dominance Over Right-Wing Challengers for 2026

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is leading all potential right-wing challengers for the 2026 presidential election, with recent polls indicating an upswing in his approval ratings. The MDA research institute's poll, revealed on Tuesday, shows Lula as a strong contender for the upcoming election.

Despite uncertainty about his main challenger, Lula is poised for a possible fourth non-consecutive term in Latin America's largest country. Former President Jair Bolsonaro, who lost to Lula in 2022, remains ineligible to run due to a criminal sentence. This leaves Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas as a significant opponent, though Lula leads with 46% of the vote compared to Freitas' 39% in a likely second-round showdown.

The poll reflects Lula's advantages against various other contenders, including members of the Bolsonaro family and state governors, while his approval rating shows signs of improvement, with a positive view from 34% of those surveyed. The poll surveyed 2,002 individuals in November, commissioned by the CNT transport sector lobby, with a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.

