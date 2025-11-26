Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, announced that U.S. Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll is expected to arrive in Kyiv this week. Yermak expressed gratitude for Driscoll's objectivity and constructiveness in ongoing negotiations about a Ukrainian settlement.

Yermak, communicating via Telegram, conveyed that the discussions were aligned with directives set by President Trump. He emphasized the urgency of continuing the work necessary to halt the conflict.

The recent talks held in Geneva between the Ukrainian delegation and U.S. officials have laid a solid groundwork. Yermak noted that President Zelenskiy and his team are committed to advancing these efforts to bring peace.

