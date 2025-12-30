In recent diplomatic efforts, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reached out to European and Canadian leaders. These discussions, a part of the Berlin Format, aim to propel the peace process forward in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Merz, speaking on social media platform X, stressed the importance of transparency and honesty from all parties involved, with a particular focus on Russia's role.

This initiative marks a crucial step in the international efforts to bring stability and resolve tensions in the region wracked by war.