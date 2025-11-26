Left Menu

Taiwan's $40 Billion Defense Boost: A Firm Stance Against China's Pressure

Taiwan plans a $40-billion defense budget to counter China's rising threat, asserting its sovereignty and democratic values. President Lai Ching-te emphasizes the need for strong defenses, pushing for increased spending to 5% of GDP by 2030. Taiwan insists on self-defense amid global geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 10:24 IST
Taiwan's $40 Billion Defense Boost: A Firm Stance Against China's Pressure

Taiwan is set to implement a $40-billion defense budget in response to growing threats from China, President Lai Ching-te announced. China has increased military pressure on Taiwan, viewing it as part of its territory, a claim Taiwan staunchly opposes.

In a move aligned with U.S. calls for greater self-defense spending, Taiwan aims to increase its defense budget to 5% of GDP by 2030. President Lai highlighted the historical lesson that compromising under aggression leads to subjugation, asserting the need for unwavering national security.

In Beijing, China's Taiwan Affairs Office criticized the spending, accusing Taiwan of letting external forces influence its decisions and misallocating funds. Despite no formal diplomatic ties, the U.S. is legally committed to aiding Taiwan's defense, contributing to the global balance of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
In globally changing scenario, we must be ready for reforms in various spheres like electoral, social, judicial, financial: VP Radhakrishnan.

In globally changing scenario, we must be ready for reforms in various spher...

 India
2
Voices Against Violence: Mexican Women's March for Change

Voices Against Violence: Mexican Women's March for Change

 Global
3
South Africa Inches Closer to Victory Against India in Guwahati

South Africa Inches Closer to Victory Against India in Guwahati

 Global
4
President Droupadi Murmu releases digital version of Constitution in nine languages.

President Droupadi Murmu releases digital version of Constitution in nine la...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025