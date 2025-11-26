Taiwan's $40 Billion Defense Boost: A Firm Stance Against China's Pressure

Taiwan is set to implement a $40-billion defense budget in response to growing threats from China, President Lai Ching-te announced. China has increased military pressure on Taiwan, viewing it as part of its territory, a claim Taiwan staunchly opposes.

In a move aligned with U.S. calls for greater self-defense spending, Taiwan aims to increase its defense budget to 5% of GDP by 2030. President Lai highlighted the historical lesson that compromising under aggression leads to subjugation, asserting the need for unwavering national security.

In Beijing, China's Taiwan Affairs Office criticized the spending, accusing Taiwan of letting external forces influence its decisions and misallocating funds. Despite no formal diplomatic ties, the U.S. is legally committed to aiding Taiwan's defense, contributing to the global balance of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)