Taiwan's $40 Billion Defense Boost: A Firm Stance Against China's Pressure
Taiwan plans a $40-billion defense budget to counter China's rising threat, asserting its sovereignty and democratic values. President Lai Ching-te emphasizes the need for strong defenses, pushing for increased spending to 5% of GDP by 2030. Taiwan insists on self-defense amid global geopolitical tensions.
Taiwan is set to implement a $40-billion defense budget in response to growing threats from China, President Lai Ching-te announced. China has increased military pressure on Taiwan, viewing it as part of its territory, a claim Taiwan staunchly opposes.
In a move aligned with U.S. calls for greater self-defense spending, Taiwan aims to increase its defense budget to 5% of GDP by 2030. President Lai highlighted the historical lesson that compromising under aggression leads to subjugation, asserting the need for unwavering national security.
In Beijing, China's Taiwan Affairs Office criticized the spending, accusing Taiwan of letting external forces influence its decisions and misallocating funds. Despite no formal diplomatic ties, the U.S. is legally committed to aiding Taiwan's defense, contributing to the global balance of power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi urges citizens to strengthen democracy by exercising their right to vote.
Defending Democracy: A Rallying Call to Protect India's Constitution
From Renoir's Auction to Geopolitical Tensions: A World News Roundup
Camel Ride for Democracy: Rajasthan’s Innovative Voter Verification Venture
India Debuts BharatGen: Revolutionizing AI with Homegrown Sovereignty