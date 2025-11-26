Left Menu

Graft Allegations Shake Malaysia's Political Landscape

Malaysia's anti-graft agency will investigate bribery allegations against Shamsul Iskandar, a former aide to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The accusations come as Anwar faces scrutiny over anti-corruption commitments. Both Shamsul and businessman Albert Tei, who made the allegations, will be questioned amid upcoming regional elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 13:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move likely to heighten political tensions, Malaysia's anti-graft agency announced it will investigate bribery allegations against Shamsul Iskandar, a former senior aide to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Questions over Anwar's dedication to combatting corruption have come under scrutiny following Shamsul's resignation and subsequent intentions to clear his name.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's Chief Commissioner Azam Baki vowed thorough inquiries, summoning not only Shamsul and businessman Albert Tei, who levied the allegations, but also other pertinent individuals to amass crucial evidence. Anwar, who assumed office championing an anti-corruption agenda, denied any retreat on reform promises.

As speculation rises ahead of Sabah's regional elections, allegations against Shamsul claim Tei financed renovations on properties linked to him, exacerbating political dilemmas for Anwar. Previously charged with bribery himself, Tei now stands at the center of this unfolding political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

