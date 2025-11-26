Graft Allegations Shake Malaysia's Political Landscape

In a move likely to heighten political tensions, Malaysia's anti-graft agency announced it will investigate bribery allegations against Shamsul Iskandar, a former senior aide to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Questions over Anwar's dedication to combatting corruption have come under scrutiny following Shamsul's resignation and subsequent intentions to clear his name.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's Chief Commissioner Azam Baki vowed thorough inquiries, summoning not only Shamsul and businessman Albert Tei, who levied the allegations, but also other pertinent individuals to amass crucial evidence. Anwar, who assumed office championing an anti-corruption agenda, denied any retreat on reform promises.

As speculation rises ahead of Sabah's regional elections, allegations against Shamsul claim Tei financed renovations on properties linked to him, exacerbating political dilemmas for Anwar. Previously charged with bribery himself, Tei now stands at the center of this unfolding political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)