15-Year Sentence Sought for South Korea’s Ex-PM Han Duck-soo Amid Martial Law Allegations

Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo faces a potential 15-year jail term after being accused of collaborating with ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol in a failed attempt to impose martial law. The trial's outcome may impact Yoon's ongoing legal battles significantly.

Han, 76, has fervently denied the charges, expressing regret over not preventing Yoon's actions. While acknowledging his failure in checking the former president's plans, Han insists he never supported the martial law declaration.

Observers note that Han's sentencing could serve as a crucial precedent for Yoon's trial and other related cases. South Korean prosecutors emphasize severe punishment to deter future attempts at unconstitutional power grabs.

