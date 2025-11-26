Left Menu

15-Year Sentence Sought for South Korea’s Ex-PM Han Duck-soo Amid Martial Law Allegations

Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo faces a 15-year prison term for allegedly aiding ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid. The case may influence Yoon's and other pending trials. Han denies the charges, citing deep regret over not preventing Yoon’s actions despite his efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:40 IST
Han Duck-soo

Han, 76, has fervently denied the charges, expressing regret over not preventing Yoon's actions. While acknowledging his failure in checking the former president's plans, Han insists he never supported the martial law declaration.

Observers note that Han's sentencing could serve as a crucial precedent for Yoon's trial and other related cases. South Korean prosecutors emphasize severe punishment to deter future attempts at unconstitutional power grabs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

