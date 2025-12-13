South Sudan's Treason Trial Threatens Fragile Peace

The treason trial of Riek Machar, South Sudan's suspended vice president, exacerbates a fragile peace accord he once signed with President Salva Kiir. UN experts highlight growing concerns about the nation's stability as tensions escalate in the capital, Juba.

As old allies face off, the threat of renewed conflict looms large, according to UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix, who deemed the situation alarmingly close to reaching a breaking point. The specter of ethnic divisions resurfaces, recalling the devastation of South Sudan's civil war, which claimed over 400,000 lives.

Despite calls from the African Union and regional bodies for Machar's release, the political maneuvering persists, leaving 7.7 million people facing acute food insecurity. Fragmented forces and low morale further plague the military landscape, while a delayed presidential election adds to the uncertainty.

