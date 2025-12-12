Supreme Court Seeks CBI's Response in High-Profile Secrets Act Trial
The Supreme Court has requested a response from CBI regarding a plea by retired Major General V K Singh, who seeks access to documents used against him in a trial under the Official Secrets Act. The case relates to Singh's publication of a book on R&AW, leading to accusations of revealing classified information.
The Supreme Court on Friday demanded a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning a plea submitted by Major General V K Singh (retired). The plea seeks access to documents relied upon in a trial against him under the Official Secrets Act.
A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi issued notices to the CBI following Singh's plea. His lawyer, Prashant Bhushan, argued that the trial court's decision was modified by the high court to allow only inspection of sensitive documents, not their provision.
The case dates back to September 20, 2007, when the CBI filed charges against Singh. Accusations arose after the publication of his book, which reportedly disclosed sensitive information about India's Research and Analysis Wing. The Supreme Court's current involvement reflects ongoing legal debates about national security and transparency.
