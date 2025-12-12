Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks CBI's Response in High-Profile Secrets Act Trial

The Supreme Court has requested a response from CBI regarding a plea by retired Major General V K Singh, who seeks access to documents used against him in a trial under the Official Secrets Act. The case relates to Singh's publication of a book on R&AW, leading to accusations of revealing classified information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:22 IST
Supreme Court Seeks CBI's Response in High-Profile Secrets Act Trial
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday demanded a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning a plea submitted by Major General V K Singh (retired). The plea seeks access to documents relied upon in a trial against him under the Official Secrets Act.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi issued notices to the CBI following Singh's plea. His lawyer, Prashant Bhushan, argued that the trial court's decision was modified by the high court to allow only inspection of sensitive documents, not their provision.

The case dates back to September 20, 2007, when the CBI filed charges against Singh. Accusations arose after the publication of his book, which reportedly disclosed sensitive information about India's Research and Analysis Wing. The Supreme Court's current involvement reflects ongoing legal debates about national security and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025