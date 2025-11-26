Leadership Tussle Intensifies in Karnataka Congress

In Karnataka, a looming leadership battle within Congress has been acknowledged by Minister Satish Jarkiholi. The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reportedly urged the party high command to expedite their decision regarding any possible changes in leadership, as Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar continues to express his desire for the chief minister's position.

Jarkiholi stated that while the matter rests with the party's high command, there is currently no active discussion among the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) regarding the leadership transition. However, he plans to discuss the matter further with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to express his opinions.

Despite the ongoing ambitions and claims by key leaders like Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara, Jarkiholi emphasized that final decisions are made in New Delhi. The stiff competition for the chief minister's post indicates internal friction within the party, with both current and aspiring leaders seeking clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)