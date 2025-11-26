Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Raises Alarm: 'NRC' Fears and Threats to Democracy

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claims the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a covert attempt to implement the NRC. She alleges that this creates a climate of fear, undermining fundamental rights. Emphasizing the Constitution's core values, she urges citizens to protect these cherished principles.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced concerns over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which she believes is a hidden move to execute the NRC. Banerjee condemned this initiative, asserting it instills fear among the populace and endangers fundamental rights.

On Constitution Day, she paid homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and highlighted the need to safeguard India's democratic values. Banerjee expressed that secularism is threatened and federalism is under assault, urging citizens to defend the guidance offered by the Constitution.

Criticizing the Election Commission's handling, Banerjee lamented that the pressure and fear caused by SIR has led to distress among workers and citizens, calling for a more extended planning period for the exercise. She stressed the need for unity against political manipulation during elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

