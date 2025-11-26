Left Menu

Leaked Call Stir Tensions Ahead of High-Stakes Moscow Visit

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov is set to discuss a leaked phone call with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff when the latter visits Moscow. The leak, reported by Bloomberg, involved a discussion on Ukraine's ceasefire plan and was deemed unacceptable by Ushakov, who claimed parts of it were 'fake.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:42 IST
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov announced plans to discuss a leaked phone conversation with U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff during the latter's upcoming visit to Moscow. Ushakov condemned the leak as unacceptable, contending that parts of the transcript were fabricated.

Bloomberg News published details of the call, suggesting Witkoff sought collaboration on a Ukraine ceasefire. Ushakov emphasized that leaking such sensitive discussions could threaten diplomatic efforts. Speaking to the press, he reiterated the confidential nature of the conversation.

Ushakov also speculated that the leak was intended to undermine diplomatic talks. He revealed that some government communications feature encryption, making unauthorized access unlikely unless deliberate. He dismissed the possibility of leaks from participants directly involved in the discussions.



