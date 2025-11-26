Left Menu

Karnataka's Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Power-Sharing Rumors

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reiterated his party's unity, focusing on upcoming elections amidst speculation of a power-sharing deal with CM Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar emphasized collective leadership and dismissed faction rumors, asserting commitments to Congress's goals and discussing political strategies with senior leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:51 IST
Karnataka's Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Power-Sharing Rumors
Shivakumar
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has firmly stated that the Congress party remains united, with a clear focus on the 2028 assembly elections and the 2029 national elections. This assertion follows growing rumors of a power-sharing agreement with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Shivakumar, also the Congress state's chief, refrained from revealing details of his personal communications with Rahul Gandhi amid leadership change speculations. He stressed the importance of party unity, denying any internal factions, and accused the BJP of trying to sow confusion.

Emphasizing collective leadership, Shivakumar discussed political strategies with senior leaders to ensure Congress's continued dominance in Karnataka and Rahul Gandhi's potential ascent as Prime Minister. He plays down rumors of his MLAs pushing for him as the next CM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Withdrawal of Bail Petition: Key Accuser in Kathua Case Faces Uphill Legal Battle

Withdrawal of Bail Petition: Key Accuser in Kathua Case Faces Uphill Legal B...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Road Accident Audits

Andhra Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Road Accident Audits

 India
3
UK Scraps Two-Child Welfare Cap to Combat Child Poverty

UK Scraps Two-Child Welfare Cap to Combat Child Poverty

 Global
4
Ravichandran Smaran Shines in Thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy Opener

Ravichandran Smaran Shines in Thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Trophy Opener

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025