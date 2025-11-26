Karnataka's Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Power-Sharing Rumors
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reiterated his party's unity, focusing on upcoming elections amidst speculation of a power-sharing deal with CM Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar emphasized collective leadership and dismissed faction rumors, asserting commitments to Congress's goals and discussing political strategies with senior leaders.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has firmly stated that the Congress party remains united, with a clear focus on the 2028 assembly elections and the 2029 national elections. This assertion follows growing rumors of a power-sharing agreement with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Shivakumar, also the Congress state's chief, refrained from revealing details of his personal communications with Rahul Gandhi amid leadership change speculations. He stressed the importance of party unity, denying any internal factions, and accused the BJP of trying to sow confusion.
Emphasizing collective leadership, Shivakumar discussed political strategies with senior leaders to ensure Congress's continued dominance in Karnataka and Rahul Gandhi's potential ascent as Prime Minister. He plays down rumors of his MLAs pushing for him as the next CM.
