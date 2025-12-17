BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's Manufacturing Claims

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assertion that India's manufacturing sector is in decline, labeling his remarks as 'anti-India.'

Gandhi, after a visit to BMW facilities in Munich, emphasized the importance of manufacturing for strong economies and claimed India is lagging. In response, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra argued production is rising due to government initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive scheme.

Patra highlighted growth statistics, asserting India's manufacturing sector is thriving and criticized Gandhi for expressing negative views about India on foreign soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)