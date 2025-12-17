BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's Manufacturing Claims
The BJP has criticized Rahul Gandhi's claim that India's manufacturing sector is declining. After a visit to Germany, Gandhi stated that manufacturing is crucial for economic strength. BJP spokesman Sambit Patra refuted his statements, citing government initiatives and positive growth statistics in India's manufacturing sector.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assertion that India's manufacturing sector is in decline, labeling his remarks as 'anti-India.'
Gandhi, after a visit to BMW facilities in Munich, emphasized the importance of manufacturing for strong economies and claimed India is lagging. In response, BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra argued production is rising due to government initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive scheme.
Patra highlighted growth statistics, asserting India's manufacturing sector is thriving and criticized Gandhi for expressing negative views about India on foreign soil.
