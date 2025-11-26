Bangladesh Urges India's Decision on Extradition of Convicted Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

The Bangladesh government is pressing for India's response regarding the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Convicted of crimes against humanity, Hasina faces a death sentence handed down by a special tribunal in Bangladesh.

According to Foreign Affairs Adviser M Touhid Hossain, India's previous silence on Bangladesh's extradition requests is being reconsidered given new developments, including the conclusion of Hasina's judicial process. The formal request was relayed through the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi based on the countries' extradition agreement.

Hossain noted that a reply from India is not expected immediately, yet Bangladesh remains hopeful for a constructive response. Meanwhile, the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, weighs options including approaching the International Criminal Court in pursuing extradition.

