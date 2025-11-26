US Embassy Marks Progress on 26/11 Justice

The US Embassy, marking the 17th anniversary of the devastating 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, expressed continued solidarity with survivors and victims' families. The message was a reaffirmation of a long-standing commitment to bringing justice to those affected by the terror violence.

Key to this pursuit is the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a critical figure in orchestrating the attacks that claimed 166 lives, including those of six Americans. This legal move was hailed as a significant advancement in the transnational effort to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The Embassy underscored the unity between the US and India in combating terrorism, stressing the importance of joint actions to safeguard both nations' citizens from such threats. The statement closed with a renewed pledge to persist in these cooperative endeavors.