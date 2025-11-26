Political Rows Mar Guru Tegh Bahadur Anniversary Events

The Punjab government has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and central ministers for their absence at state-organized events commemorating the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused BJP leaders of insensitivity toward Punjab's spiritual legacy during an event at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar labeled the criticisms as baseless, demanding an apology from AAP's state president, Aman Arora. Jakhar contended that Modi paid homage at a major event held in Kurukshetra and the government issued a commemorative coin for the occasion.

Despite the events organized by the Punjab government, which included special sessions, cultural shows, and interfaith conferences, the BJP claimed AAP's actions were politically motivated. Jakhar highlighted the importance of honoring the Guru's sacrifice without political interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)