Left Menu

Political Rows Mar Guru Tegh Bahadur Anniversary Events

The Punjab government criticized Prime Minister Modi for not attending the 350th martyrdom anniversary events of Guru Tegh Bahadur, while the BJP defended Modi's absence, calling AAP's allegations unfounded. Events were held by both state and central entities, with political accusations dominating the narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:52 IST
Political Rows Mar Guru Tegh Bahadur Anniversary Events
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and central ministers for their absence at state-organized events commemorating the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused BJP leaders of insensitivity toward Punjab's spiritual legacy during an event at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar labeled the criticisms as baseless, demanding an apology from AAP's state president, Aman Arora. Jakhar contended that Modi paid homage at a major event held in Kurukshetra and the government issued a commemorative coin for the occasion.

Despite the events organized by the Punjab government, which included special sessions, cultural shows, and interfaith conferences, the BJP claimed AAP's actions were politically motivated. Jakhar highlighted the importance of honoring the Guru's sacrifice without political interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Financial Giants: Unveiling Strategic Moves in Agri-Finance, Refinery Expansion, and Luxury Markets

Financial Giants: Unveiling Strategic Moves in Agri-Finance, Refinery Expans...

 India
2
Communal Controversy: BJP Faces Criticism Over MBBS Admission Row

Communal Controversy: BJP Faces Criticism Over MBBS Admission Row

 India
3
Ruling Party Official Arrested in Ganja Bust

Ruling Party Official Arrested in Ganja Bust

 India
4
UK Eases Oil Licenses Amidst Ongoing Windfall Tax Debate

UK Eases Oil Licenses Amidst Ongoing Windfall Tax Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025